Category: World Published on Sunday, 11 April 2021 06:17 Hits: 4

ABOARD A US MILITARY AIRCRAFT: Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Saturday (Apr 10) discussed with his Philippine counterpart China’s recent positioning of “militia vessels” near the Philippines in the South China Sea. Austin spoke by phone with Philippine Secretary of National Defense Delfin ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/us-philippines-officials-discuss-concerns-over-china-s-ships-14600094