Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Fox News and Tucker Carlson's push on white supremacy gets more scrutiny

Saturday, 10 April 2021

NY Times:

How a Defeated Trump Is Making a Muddle of the G.O.P.

The former president’s instincts for red-meat political fights over governing and policymaking have left party leaders in a state of confusion over what they stand for.

As G.O.P. leaders and donors gather for a party retreat in Palm Beach this weekend, with a side trip to Mar-a-Lago for a reception with Mr. Trump on Saturday night, the former president’s pervasive influence in Republican circles has revealed a party thoroughly animated by a defeated incumbent — a bizarre turn of events in American politics.

Barred from Twitter, quietly disdained by many Republican officials and reduced to receiving supplicants in his tropical exile in Florida, Mr. Trump has found ways to exert an almost gravitational hold on a leaderless party just three months after the assault on the Capitol that his critics hoped would marginalize the man and taint his legacy.