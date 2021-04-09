The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ethics Committee launches broad investigation into Matt Gaetz

Ethics Committee launches broad investigation into Matt Gaetz

U.S. Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), reportedly under investigation by the Dept. of Justice, is now also under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

"The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House rules, laws, or other standards of conduct," the Committee's statement, dated Friday, reads.

It adds that "the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations does not indicate that any violation has occurred."

