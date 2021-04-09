The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

COVAX Marks 100 Countries Vaccine Deliveries Milestone

The COVAX mechanism has reached over 100 economies in the past six weeks and delivered 38 million COVID-19 vaccine doses, the World Health Organization (WHO) reported on Friday.

COVAX was designed as a means to guarantee a more equitable distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine, yet this goal remains in jeopardy as the wealthiest countries carry out a vaccine hoard.

On April 7, the United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres denounced that "the vast majority of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered have been in a few wealthy countries or those producing vaccines. Such inequities are immoral and dangerous for our health, our economies, and our societies."

The WHO expects to deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines in 2021 alone to immunize at least 20 percent of participant countries' populations.

