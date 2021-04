Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 05:56 Hits: 3

Djibouti's veteran ruler Ismail Omar Guelleh was re-elected for a fifth term as president with more than 98 percent of the vote, according to provisional results announced early Saturday, after the election in the tiny but strategically important country was boycotted by the main opposition.

