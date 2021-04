Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 13:21 Hits: 2

Now that the US Federal Reserve has begun to speak more openly about climate change, it should take a hard look at the tools that it already has available for making a dent in the problem. What it will find is that some green monetary policies serve both the environment and the economy.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/fed-targeted-lending-to-fight-climate-change-by-megan-greene-1-2021-04