Category: World Published on Saturday, 10 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 4

It’s Friday! The week has been filled with the hopes of change and the tough fact that Rep. Matt Gaetz is a super gross dude, and the news cycle will likely continue to remind us of this for the foreseeable future. Here’s some news you may have missed:

From the community:

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2025120