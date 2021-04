Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 08:32 Hits: 4

Well-known human rights activist Tatsyana Hatsura-Yavorskaya, one of the founders of the Belarusian civil rights group Zvyano (Chain), is being held in a detention center on an unspecified charge.

