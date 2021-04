Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 07:58 Hits: 2

Since the days of the Concorde there hasn't been a supersonic passenger airliner. Now a test aircraft is ready to try again. Another one plans to hit four times the speed of sound and enter the hypersonic age.

