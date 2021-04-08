Burmese opposition figure Dr Sasa: 'The world has to stop another genocide'

Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 19:17 Hits: 1

Exiled Burmese opposition figure Dr Sasa is the UN envoy for Myanmar's CRPH, a committee representing the parliament that was elected in November but which has not been able to take office because of the military coup. Dr Sasa called on the international community – Russia and China included – to stop the junta’s military crackdown on Myanmar’s people. He called on world leaders to act now to prevent the civil unrest from turning into a "genocide" that might soon send refugees into neighbouring countries.

