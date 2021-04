Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 22:18 Hits: 1

Manchester United defeated Spanish club Granada 2-0 in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie in Spain on Thursday, while Arsenal conceded a stoppage-time equaliser in a 1-1 draw at home to Czech champions Slavia Prague.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/sport/20210408-manchester-beats-granada-arsenal-ties-with-prague-in-europa-quarter-finals