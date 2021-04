Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 00:40 Hits: 5

SAN FRANCISCO: Epic Games and Apple duelled on Thursday (Apr 8) in legal filings ahead of a trial over whether to break the iPhone maker's tight grip on the App Store. Epic, the maker of the massively popular Fortnite game, accused Apple of trapping people in its mobile device world and collecting ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/fortnite-maker-and-apple-duel-in-filings-app-store-trial-14586350