Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 20:12 Hits: 2

A senior U.S. State Department official has said it is time for Ukraine to tackle corruption and weak institutions, including going after Dmytro Firtash, whose natural-gas holdings have made him one of the country's most notorious, and powerful, oligarchs.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/us-calls-on-ukraine-to-crack-down-on-oligarchs/31194077.html