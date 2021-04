Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 06:14 Hits: 6

The Horn of African country of Djibouti is going to the polls on Friday as President Ismail Omar Guelleh seeks a fifth term in the small but strategically important nation home to military bases for the United States, China and others.

