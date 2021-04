Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 07:30 Hits: 7

China has heavily promoted its BeiDou alternative to the GPS system, mandating it be installed in millions of trucks, boats, and buses. Users have reported constant problems, but claim they are given hefty fines for glitches. Read full story

