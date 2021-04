Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 01:51 Hits: 5

PARIS: Unless nations dramatically improve on carbon cutting pledges made under the 2015 Paris climate treaty, the planet's richest concentrations of animal and plant life will be irreversibly ravaged by global warming, scientists on warned Friday (Apr 9). An analysis of 8,000 published risk ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/climatechange/biodiversity-hot-spots-land-sea-devastated-warming-world-14586258