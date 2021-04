Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 09:20 Hits: 1

After a gradual decade-long democratization process, Myanmar’s military seized power again in February and is waging a ruthless crackdown against unarmed civilian protesters. A major escalation of the ongoing turmoil – civil war is a growing possibility – would have implications far beyond the country’s borders.

