Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021

After decades of "closed-door" policies that transformed Myanmar from one of Asia's most promising economies to one of its worst performers, a decade of democratization had given the country's young people a glimpse of a brighter future. They will not soon stand by and let it be snatched away.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/myanmar-youth-protests-against-military-coup-by-achim-steiner-2021-04