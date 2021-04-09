This Week in Statehouse Action: April Showers edition

Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 01:30 Hits: 4

We’re still a few weeks away from April showers bringing anything May-related, but as many state legislative sessions hurtle towards final adjournment for the year, the deluge of bad new policies and laws is right on top of us, like one of those little cartoon rainclouds hovering over an unhappy character.

Take, for instance, all those bills targeting transgender kids that are becoming law.

Red Rain: It’s somehow already been over a month since I did my first deep dive into the glut of state-level legislation targeting transgender kids this year, and—as you might have guessed, given the overall garbage trajectory of statehouse things—the news is worse now than it was then.

This is literally the first time any of these lawmakers gave two shits about women’s sports

As an erudite consumer of this missive, I surely don’t have to remind you that these bills have absolutely nothing to do with women’s athletics and everything to do with shaming transgender kids and telling them that they don’t belong.

Another type of horrifyingly popular anti-transgender legislation making its way through legislatures this year: Bills banning doctors from administering hormone therapy, performing transition surgery, or providing other gender-affirming care to transgender youth. Arkansas has already passed a bill banning transgender medical care into law. Alabama is well on its way to making this practice of medicine a felony. Similar measures are moving forward in Arizona, Florida, Louisiana, Montana, New Hampshire , and Tennessee .

But almost fittingly, the worst of these bills has surfaced in North Carolina , home of 2016’s infamous “bathroom bill.” Honestly the only good news here is that Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper would certainly veto such a measure if it passed, and Republicans (… barely) lack the veto-proof majorities they’d need to override him. Senate Bill 514, introduced just this week, would Ban all gender-affirming medical treatments through age 21 (most other bills of this nature set the age cap at 18). Require employees of “any governmental entity,” including schools, to “immediately notify” a minor’s parents if the they have “exhibited symptoms of gender dysphoria, gender nonconformity, or otherwise demonstrates a desire to be treated in a manner incongruent with the minor’s sex.” Ban the use of state funds—including through insurance plans—for gender transition procedures for North Carolinians at any age.

Important reminder: There’s absolutely nothing “grassroots” or “organic” about this sudden glut of anti-transgender legislation across the country.

One of the national groups pushing this legislation is the right-wing Alliance Defending Freedom, which has been working to oppress LGBTQ Americans since 1994 and has been labeled as an anti-LGBTQ hate group by the Southern Poverty Law Center.

The Alliance Defending Freedom is part of a coalition of right-wing, anti-LGBTQ groups that launched a website in late February that lets lawmakers directly request “model legislation” to push hate in their states.

Blame It On The Rain: We’ve seen it for the duration of the Trump era: Journalism that fails to reflect the alternate reality in which you and your followers reside is “fake news,” according to many politicians and personalities on the far right.

This isn’t new; conservatives created and flogged the myth of the “liberal media” for many years until folks finally realized that it just wasn’t true.

But legislating in support of the “fake news” lie and “liberal media” myth is a rare sight, usually because of obvious First Amendment issues.

November Rain: I’m going to take a quick break this week from talking about actual voter suppression legislation to zoom out a bit and talk about the forces that support the lawmakers who introduce and pass voter suppression legislation.

Or one force in particular, in this case: Facebook.

On Jan. 11, 2021, Facebook was one of several large tech companies that announced they would suspend political donations in the wake of the deadly Capitol riots on Jan. 6.

But just over a month later, Facebook quietly donated $50,000 to the Republican State Leadership Committee (RSLC) via a Virginia-based subsidiary. As an erudite consumer of this missive, you no doubt recall that the RSLC doesn’t just work to elect the GOP lawmakers who introduced literally hundred of voter suppression bills across almost every state just this year; the RSLC is also behind the so-called “Commission on Election Integrity,” a group that convenes GOP legislative leaders to “share and discuss” so-called reforms designed to “restore the American people’s confidence in the integrity of their free and fair elections.” … which is to say that the RSLC is explicitly promulgating the Big Lie of a fraud-riddled and stolen 2020 election to promote its efforts to systematically enact new voter suppression laws across the country.

Anyway, just last week, Facebook’s VP and deputy general counsel for civil rights said (via a statement), “We support making voting as accessible and broad-based as possible and oppose efforts to make it harder for people to vote.”

Talk is cheap, and since Facebook is funneling money to the RSLC, this is just a straight-up lie.

Facebook’s $50,000 contribution is supporting an organization actively working to make voting more difficult all across the country. Other companies that have contributed at least $50,000 to the RSLC already this year include AT&T ($50,000), GlaxoSmithKline ($50,000) Eli Lilly ($100,000), and Astrazeneca ($150,000).



Okay, let’s wrap with a little good news.

Umbrella: This one’s definitely for the How Democrats Govern file.

“Qualified immunity” is a fancy term for a legal doctrine that law enforcement has used for many years to shield police officers from individual liability for their misconduct.

New Mexico’s new law allows victims to sue police departments if an officer violated their civil rights and recover up to $2 million in damages. It’s not a fix for the many, many problems with American policing. But this new law means real accountability for law enforcement, which is a big step in the right direction.



Welp, that’s a wrap for this week! As always, super grateful to you for hanging in.

I hope your spring is springing super hard and that your local weather is increasingly pleasant and that you have the opportunity to enjoy said pleasantness.

So take care of yourself.

You deserve it.

