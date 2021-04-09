The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Gaetz, guns, and the aftermath of Trump's 'misinformation' campaign

Category: World Hits: 4

In the news today: More trouble for Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a planned Biden executive order on “ghost guns,” and a Georgia Republican acknowledges that the Georgia Republican drive to make voting harder was indeed based on Trump’s false “misinformation.” Here’s some of what you may have missed:

Matt Gaetz goes from hot water to boiling after wingman cops plea deal with federal prosecutors

Biden to issue executive orders on 'ghost guns,' other gun violence measures

Trump 'misinformation' spurred Georgia voter suppression law ... says top Georgia Republican

Manchin defends his filibuster stance, and exposes just how little he understands the Senate

Time for a corporate tax plan that 'ends U.S. participation in the race to the bottom'

From the community:

It’s official, the Republican Party has lost its collective mind

This is the real reason for the GOP Voter Suppression Binge: They're losing voters

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2025009

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version