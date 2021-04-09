News Roundup: Gaetz, guns, and the aftermath of Trump's 'misinformation' campaign

Category: World Published on Friday, 09 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 4

In the news today: More trouble for Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz, a planned Biden executive order on “ghost guns,” and a Georgia Republican acknowledges that the Georgia Republican drive to make voting harder was indeed based on Trump’s false “misinformation.” Here’s some of what you may have missed:

• Matt Gaetz goes from hot water to boiling after wingman cops plea deal with federal prosecutors

• Biden to issue executive orders on 'ghost guns,' other gun violence measures

• Trump 'misinformation' spurred Georgia voter suppression law ... says top Georgia Republican

• Manchin defends his filibuster stance, and exposes just how little he understands the Senate

• Time for a corporate tax plan that 'ends U.S. participation in the race to the bottom'

From the community:

• It’s official, the Republican Party has lost its collective mind

• This is the real reason for the GOP Voter Suppression Binge: They're losing voters

