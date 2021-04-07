AstraZeneca: EMA Confirms Blood Clots as Side Effect, 18 Deaths

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 23:17 Hits: 3

The European Union Medicines Agency (EMA) concluded on Wednesday that the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine has to list the risk of blood clots as one of its side effects after an in-depth review of 86 blood clotting events among 25 million people in Europe and the UK.

Although the agency remarks that the benefits outweigh the risks, EMA said in a statement published on its website on Wednesday that all people and especially health workers have to get immediate treatment if they feel any symptoms. Blood clots, a life-threatening condition, should be tagged as a "very rare side effect." The agency reported that 18 out of the 86 cases "were fatal."

Sabine Straus, PRAC Chair: “It is of great importance that #healthcareprofessionals and the people coming for vaccination are aware of these risks and look out for possible signs or symptoms that usually occur in the first two weeks following vaccination.” April 7, 2021

"EMA has reviewed cases of thrombosis in combination with thrombocytopenia, and in some cases bleeding, in people who received Vaxzevria (formerly COVID-19 Vaccine AstraZeneca). Most of the cases reported so far have occurred in women under the age of 60 years. Most cases occurred within two weeks of the person receiving their first dose," the agency said.

Moreover, EMA ordered health workers to "tell people receiving the vaccine that they must seek medical attention if they develop symptoms of blood clots such as shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain; neurological symptoms such as severe and persistent headaches and blurred vision; petechiae beyond the site of vaccination after a few days."

