Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 02:57 Hits: 4

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro doubled down on his opposition to lockdown measures to contain Covid-19 Wednesday, as experts warned a large-scale stay-at-home was "absolutely necessary" to slow a deadly surge of the coronavirus.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210408-brazil-s-bolsonaro-ignores-call-for-new-lockdown-despite-rise-in-covid-19-cases