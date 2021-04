Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 08:16 Hits: 5

PARIS (Reuters) - A photo of murdered French teacher Samuel Paty was found in a search of the home of an 18-year-old woman, identified as the main suspect in an earlier possible Islamist attack plot in Beziers, the anti-terrorism prosecutor's office said. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/08/photo-of-murdered-french-teacher-paty-found-in-search-over-beziers-attack-plot