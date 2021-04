Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 08:21 Hits: 5

BEIJING (ANN): A woman in China gained more than a daughter-in-law during her son’s wedding last month after she discovered that the bride was actually her long-lost daughter. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/04/08/mother-discovers-adopted-sons-bride-is-her-long-lost-daughter