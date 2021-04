Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 07:42 Hits: 4

TAWAU: Stiffer penalties for wildlife crimes are no deterrent if there is no strict enforcement, says former state Tourism, Culture and Environment minister Datuk Christina Liew. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/08/harsher-penalties-for-wildlife-crimes-pointless-without-enforcement-says-sabah-lawmaker