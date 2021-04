Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 05:28 Hits: 4

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern on Thursday temporarily suspended entry for all travellers from India, including its own citizens, following a high number of positive coronavirus cases arriving from that country.

