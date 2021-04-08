News Roundup: Matt Gaetz wanted pardoning; Tucker mocks insurrection violence

Category: World Hits: 8
In today's news: Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz may be denying allegations of sex trafficking (and a whole bunch else), but that didn't stop him from pressing for a last-minute Trump pardon. Tucker Carlson continues to wave the flag of violent white nationalism. The filibuster fight takes a religious turn, as faith leaders press the Senate to stop hiding behind process to dodge issues of civil rights.
Here's just some of what you may have missed:
• Gaetz sought a blanket pardon for indictments not yet made, on crimes every Republican knew about
• South Carolina's governor revives the language of racism in the past to defend racism in the present
• In a report full of holes, sheriff’s office exonerates federal marshals for killing antifa fugitive
• Fox News takes a big step toward painting Capitol insurrectionists as heroes and patriots
• It's leaders of every faith vs. Sinema and Manchin over the filibuster—but especially Sinema
From the community:
• Major victory over a corporate charter school chain and their trade association
• This is the biggest recent story in North Carolina politics - which you probably haven't heard about
• Cartoon: One last gotcha (my final comic)
Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2024898