The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

News Roundup: Matt Gaetz wanted pardoning; Tucker mocks insurrection violence

Category: World Hits: 8

In today's news: Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz may be denying allegations of sex trafficking (and a whole bunch else), but that didn't stop him from pressing for a last-minute Trump pardon. Tucker Carlson continues to wave the flag of violent white nationalism. The filibuster fight takes a religious turn, as faith leaders press the Senate to stop hiding behind process to dodge issues of civil rights.

Here's just some of what you may have missed:

Gaetz sought a blanket pardon for indictments not yet made, on crimes every Republican knew about

South Carolina's governor revives the language of racism in the past to defend racism in the present

In a report full of holes, sheriff’s office exonerates federal marshals for killing antifa fugitive

Fox News takes a big step toward painting Capitol insurrectionists as heroes and patriots

It's leaders of every faith vs. Sinema and Manchin over the filibuster—but especially Sinema

From the community:

Major victory over a corporate charter school chain and their trade association

This is the biggest recent story in North Carolina politics - which you probably haven't heard about

Cartoon: One last gotcha (my final comic)

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2024898

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version