News Roundup: Matt Gaetz wanted pardoning; Tucker mocks insurrection violence

Category: World Published on Thursday, 08 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 8

In today's news: Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz may be denying allegations of sex trafficking (and a whole bunch else), but that didn't stop him from pressing for a last-minute Trump pardon. Tucker Carlson continues to wave the flag of violent white nationalism. The filibuster fight takes a religious turn, as faith leaders press the Senate to stop hiding behind process to dodge issues of civil rights.

Here's just some of what you may have missed:

• Gaetz sought a blanket pardon for indictments not yet made, on crimes every Republican knew about

• South Carolina's governor revives the language of racism in the past to defend racism in the present

• In a report full of holes, sheriff’s office exonerates federal marshals for killing antifa fugitive

• Fox News takes a big step toward painting Capitol insurrectionists as heroes and patriots

• It's leaders of every faith vs. Sinema and Manchin over the filibuster—but especially Sinema

From the community:

• Major victory over a corporate charter school chain and their trade association

• This is the biggest recent story in North Carolina politics - which you probably haven't heard about

• Cartoon: One last gotcha (my final comic)

