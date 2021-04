Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:04 Hits: 2

The Kazakh parliament's lower chamber has approved the first reading of a bill banning the purchase and rental of farmland by foreigners in the Central Asian nation ahead of the expiration of a moratorium on land sales this summer.

