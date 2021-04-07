The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Sub-Saharan Africans in Tunisia targeted in wave of knife attacks

Category: World Hits: 2

Sub-Saharan Africans in Tunisia targeted in wave of knife attacks Sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia have been targeted in a wave of knife assaults, say migrant groups who have been posting about the ongoing attacks since March 25. Several migrants say that they were assaulted In the neighbourhoods of Kram and La Soukra, located north of Tunis, the capital. They want Tunisian authorities to provide them with more protection.

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210407-sub-saharan-africans-in-tunisia-targeted-in-wave-of-knife-attacks

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version