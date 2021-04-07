Sub-Saharan Africans in Tunisia targeted in wave of knife attacks

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:27 Hits: 2

Sub-Saharan migrants in Tunisia have been targeted in a wave of knife assaults, say migrant groups who have been posting about the ongoing attacks since March 25. Several migrants say that they were assaulted In the neighbourhoods of Kram and La Soukra, located north of Tunis, the capital. They want Tunisian authorities to provide them with more protection.

