Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 14:46 Hits: 2

When Edouard Philippe stepped aside as French prime minister July last year after three turbulent years marked by battling protests, strikes and the pandemic, he wore cufflinks adorned with flip-flops and had the air of a man happy to leave national politics.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/france-ex-pm-philippe--macron-ally-turned-potential-rival-14575844