Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 17:11 Hits: 1

In the Minneapolis trial of officer Derek Chauvin, the city’s police chief reminds the court that law enforcement is also seeing “our neighbor as ourselves.”

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/Commentary/the-monitors-view/2021/0406/Echoes-of-a-police-chief-s-service-of-love?icid=rss