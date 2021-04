Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 15:20 Hits: 2

In Japan, local followers of QAnon, the far-right US conspiracy theory, are adding their own zany fabulations to the shared belief that Donald Trump was robbed of his presidency. For better or worse, the influence of American culture remains as strong as ever.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/america-exporting-moral-panic-not-freedom-by-ian-buruma-2021-04