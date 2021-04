Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 09:28 Hits: 2

Deliveries this month of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine are on track to meet the number of doses previously communicated to governments, a spokesperson for the U.S.-based drugmaker said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/moderna-says-april-covid-19-vaccine-deliveries-are-on-track-14574036