Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 08:46 Hits: 2

A team of scientists has come up with a radical solution to heat cities using spent nuclear rods, which they say is cost-effective and greener than natural gas. As the EU moves away from coal, many are interested.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/czech-researchers-develop-revolutionary-nuclear-heating-plant/a-57072924?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf