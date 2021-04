Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 03:35 Hits: 2

Brazil registered more than 4,000 Covid-19 deaths in 24 hours for the first time Tuesday, the health ministry said, as the country reeled from a surge of infections that has made it the current epicenter of the pandemic.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210407-brazil-s-daily-covid-19-death-toll-tops-4-000-for-first-time