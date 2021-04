Category: World Published on Wednesday, 07 April 2021 07:08 Hits: 2

Greenland's main opposition party, which opposes a rare earth mining project, has become the biggest in parliament after securing more than a third of votes in a snap election, state broadcaster KNR said on Wednesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/left-wing-opposition-party-wins-greenland-election-14573550