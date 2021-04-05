The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

AstraZeneca Particularly Vulnerable To South African Variant

Category: World Hits: 2

AstraZeneca Particularly Vulnerable To South African Variant

Epidemiologist and advisor from the U.K. Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) Professor Neil Ferguson warned on Monday that the AstraZeneca vaccine is "particularly vulnerable" to the B.1.351 mutation, also known as the South African variant of the COVID-19 pandemic.

RELATED:

Netherlands Halts Vaccination With Astrazeneca COVID-19 Vaccine

Last February, South Africa suspended the acquisition of AstraZeneca's vaccines after a study on health workers indicated that the vaccine was considered ineffective in preventing mild symptoms.

Moreover, an Oxford University study concluded that AstraZeneca triggers seven times fewer antibodies when faced with the South African variant than the original Zars-CoV-2.

"While we've done very well in the vaccination program so far, we're only about halfway through, and we're very dependant on the AstraZeneca vaccine at the moment. The AstraZeneca vaccine as we know is particularly vulnerable to the South African variant," Ferguson explained to the BBC.

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/AstraZeneca-Particularly-Vulnerable-To-South-African-Variant-20210405-0016.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version