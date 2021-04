Category: World Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 21:53 Hits: 3

Former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein on Monday asked a New York state appeals court to throw out his conviction for sexual assault and rape and grant a new trial, saying the trial judge made several errors that denied him an impartial jury.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210405-harvey-weinstein-appeals-against-sex-crimes-conviction-seeks-new-trial