Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov said on April 6 that Russian and U.S. officials have discussed the situation in southeastern Ukraine, where a recent uptick in violence and an increased Russian troop presence across the border have heightened concerns of a widening conflict.

