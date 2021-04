Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 08:09 Hits: 11

Russia’s Alliance of Doctors trade union has called for jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny to receive “qualified treatment” after he was moved to a sick ward after complaining of a cough and temperature.

