Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021

Israel's president planned on Tuesday to announce a candidate to try to form a government after consultations he held with political parties left Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the apparent favourite with the most endorsements.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210406-israel-s-president-slated-to-name-candidate-to-form-new-government