Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 07:09 Hits: 4

NASA's Ingenuity mini-helicopter has survived its first night alone on the frigid surface of Mars, the US space agency said, hailing it as "a major milestone" for the tiny craft as it prepares for its first flight.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/nasa-s-ingenuity-helicopter-survives-first-night-alone-on-mars-14566108