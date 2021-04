Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 07:50 Hits: 4

MOSCOW: Russia said on Tuesday (Apr 6) it opposed sanctions against the junta in Myanmar, warning that punitive measures could spark a large-scale civil war in the country. "A course towards threats and pressure including the use of sanctions against the current Myanmar authorities has no future ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/russia-warns-myanmar-sanctions-spark-full-blown-civil-conflict-14566310