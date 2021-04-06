News Roundup: Republicans vow to block Biden (again); corporate backlash; Capitol denialism

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 06 April 2021 02:30 Hits: 5

In today's policy and politics news, a Democratic president has proposed a thing and Republicans are vowing to oppose that thing. Georgia Republicans are still reeling over the corporate backlash to their newest voter suppression law. A new poll shows that over half of Republican voters believe Republican false claims that the election was "stolen" from Trump, and almost that many falsely believe the attempted insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January either was "peaceful" or that secret leftists staged it to make Dear Leader look bad.

Here's some of what you may have missed:

• Georgia Republicans do their best to cancel Black votes, then whine 'cancel culture' at the backlash

• Recent history repeats as Republicans threaten boycott of a hugely popular Biden proposal

• Federal government finally steps in to combat skyrocketing hunger that's overwhelmed food banks

• Republicans' low-information voters duped again—this time on the Capitol siege

• Military voters have had enough of the GOP

From the community:

• Explosive revelations just blew up sociopath Florida Gov Ron DeSantis's golden boy image for good

• Anyone else see the acute irony of Chris Christie mouthing off about "Infrastructure" today?

