Category: World Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 03:12 Hits: 2

Venezuela says many of its soldiers have been killed by landmines deployed by armed groups. A military offensive along the Colombian border has led to a humanitarian crisis in the area.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/venezuela-seeks-un-help-in-clearing-landmines-near-colombian-border/a-57100723?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf