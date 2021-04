Category: World Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 08:40 Hits: 4

KUALA LUMPUR: Employers especially those in the food delivery service should pay close attention to the safety of their employees, says Tan Sri Lee Lam Thye. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2021/04/05/adopt-global-standard-to-ensure-road-traffic-safety-food-delivery-service-companies-told