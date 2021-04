Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 23:51 Hits: 2

Venezuela will ask the United Nations to help remove landmines in its territory that it says have been deployed by "irregular" armed groups near the Colombian border, President Nicolas Maduro said on Sunday (Apr 4).

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/venezuela-to-ask-un-for-help-in-clearing-land-mines-near-colombian-border-14558402