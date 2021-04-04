Myanmar: Opposition Seeks Western Support for Parallel Gov't

Category: World Published on Sunday, 04 April 2021 22:32 Hits: 3

MPs from the ousted National Leage for Democracy who have managed to avoid arrest, have formed a Committee Representing the National Parliament (CRPH). They aim at getting financial support from the United States and other Western countries, drawing funds from Myanmar’s assets now frozen by sanctions.

Nearly 600 people have been killed by the military since anti-coup strikes and massive protests started taking place in the capital Yangon and other cities in February. Demonstrators are calling for civil disobedience to try and paralyze the country.



The so called Government in hiding has issued a Democracy Chart calling for a Constitutional Assembly to establish a democratic federal republic in which all ethnic groups would be duly represented, the online journal Asian Times reported.

Members of the All Burma Federation of Student Unions were joined by monks as they rallied in Mandalay today, as nationwide anti-coup protests continued in the face of the regime’s mass killings. #WhatsHappeningInMyanmarpic.twitter.com/4xkVOuiZsx April 4, 2021

According to the report, a “federal army” “will be a franchise under which leading ethnic armed organizations such as the Karen National Union (KNU) and the Kachin Independence Organization (KIO) will fight the military in Myanmar’s borderlands in the southeast, east and north of the country”.

