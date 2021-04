Category: World Published on Monday, 05 April 2021 06:34 Hits: 3

India has seen its biggest daily increase in COVID-19 cases so far, with the country's most prosperous state announcing strict restrictions. Follow DW for the latest.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/coronavirus-digest-india-reports-record-number-of-daily-cases/a-57100948?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf