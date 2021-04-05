The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

News Roundup: Martin Luther King Jr. remembered; heartbeat bills; Republicans behaving badly

It's been a quiet Easter Sunday, but news still happens. Here's some of what you may have missed.

'I’ve decided to ‘identify’ as Chinese': Mike Huckabee tweets disgusting ignorance

Boehner let the vitriol fly during 'wine-soaked' recording of audiobook. One target was Ted Cruz

We're still fighting 53 years after Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination

Heartbeat bills aren't just a war on women, but an attack on the right to privacy

From the community:

Hank Aaron's grandson to Kelly Loeffler: 'Keep my grandfather's name out of your mouth'

Gaetz: "Purpose of the 2nd amendment" is to enable "armed rebellion against the government."

Read more http://www.dailykos.com/stories/2024396

